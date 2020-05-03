SATTERTHWAITE, Edith Steele Cole, 102, of Ashland, Virginia, passed away at her home on April 27, 2020, after a life fully lived. She was born March 14, 1918 in Chilhowie, Virginia to Peleg Leonidas and Sally Bishop Cole. Edith was the youngest of five children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guilford Satterthwaite; and her daughter, Janet Satterthwaite; and all of her silbings. She is survived by her daughter, Betty Chui; along with her grandson, Aaron Trom; two nieces, Sally Hood and Helen Campbell; and a large number of great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and seven great-great-great-nieces and four great-great-great-nephews. Edith will be interred privately at Quantico beside her husband with a public memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Ashland, Va.View online memorial
