SATTERWHITE, Howard E., of Goochland, Va., born September 3, 1933, died April 30, 2020. Howard was the son of the late Eugene E. Satterwhite and Ethelyn S. Tate. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Pauline G. Satterwhite. He is also survived by his son and best friend, Darvin E. Satterwhite (wife, Flo); three grandchildren, John (Kristen), Darcy (Aaron) and Emily; one great-grandson, Joseph Lee Bonovitch; and two sisters, Margaret Farmer (Donnie) and Linda Tozer (Richard). He served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist Third Class at the Headquarters of the Third Infantry Division, Third Support Command Liaison Office, Fort Benning, Ga., where he served with distinction until his honorable discharge in 1956. Howard recently retired at age 86 as the owner of a premiere tile, terrazzo and marble contracting company in Richmond, H. E. Satterwhite, Inc., which he co-founded in 1957. He commuted 96 miles per day to and from his business until his retirement last September. He was a self-made man, having built his business from the ground up. Howard put 110 percent into everything that he did. He was an avid lifelong quail and rabbit hunter and truly loved his beagles. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather/great-grandfather and brother. He was a good, hardworking, honest man and loyal to his friends. We will all miss him dearly. A private graveside service and interment will be conducted at Perkins Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Perkins Baptist Church, 3146 Hadensville-Fife Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. Norman Funeral Home of Goochland, Va., is handling the arrangements.View online memorial
