SATTERWHITE, JOHN SR.

SATTERWHITE, John W. Sr. "Daddy," went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his parents, Canter and Wilfred Satterwhite; brother, Howard; three sisters, Winnie, Cary and Anna; daughter, Jeannie S. Duke; and grandson, Wayne Duke. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 68 years, Nancy; three sons, John Jr., Howard (Julie) and Danny (Brenda); five grandchildren, DJ (Angie), Travis (Virginia), Ashley, Katie and Kristi Brown (Robert); three great-grandchildren, Jackson Lee Satterwhite, Riley and Robert Wayne Brown; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Daddy was quite the historian, especially pertaining to his family and WWII, as he served in the Navy during the war. The funeral services will be private and for immediate family members only, held at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
