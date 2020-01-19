SATTERWHITE, KENNETH "KENNY" JR.

SATTERWHITE, Kenneth "Kenny" H. Jr., 73, of Henrico County, died on December 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florence W. and Kenneth H. Sr. He is survived by one aunt, Mary Lee Hedgpeth; and nine cousins, Tom Hedgpeth (Maria), Becky Baker (Kenny), Blanton Bradley (Cindy), Beth Meghinasso (Pete), Andy Jay (Margaret), Bill Piccolo, Susan Smith (Kemper), Joe Kent (Mary), William Payne; and a dear friend, Pam Lewis. He was a loyal employee of Phipps and Bird, Inc. for 53 years, where he will be missed by many. His passion was electronics and any new technology. A Celebration of Life luncheon and time for remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 25, at 1 p.m. at Ridge Baptist Church, 1515 Eastridge Rd., Henrico, Va. 23229. Please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in memory of "Kenny Satterwhite."View online memorial
