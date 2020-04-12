SATTERWHITE, NANCY

SATTERWHITE, Nancy, of Mechanicsville, passed away April 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Satterwhite; sons, Wayne Thurston and Kenny Satterwhite. She is survived by her daughters, Gail Thurston and Charlotte Shell (Steve); grandchildren, Lindsay Howard (Randy), Matthew Akers and Craig Shell (Sara); great-grandchildren, Warren, Camden, McCoy and Rhett. Nancy loved gardening, reading and traveling. She loved spending time with family and her friends at church. A private graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, send contributions to either Hunton Baptist Church or American Cancer Society.

