SAUNDERS, Bobbie Travis, 72, of Richmond, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's, since 2007. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Saunders; and parents, Harold and L. Louise Travis. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle L. Saunders; and many loving friends. Bobbie was a member of the Red Hat Society. She also worked for the Office of the Attorney General and Troutman Sanders. A memorial ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.View online memorial
