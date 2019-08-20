SAUNDERS, Dennis L., 66, of Montpelier, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was preceded in death his parents, Lewis and Helen Saunders; and his son, Billy. Survivors include his wife, Robin; his brothers and sisters, Gregory (Gail), Gwen (Robert), Robyn, Rhonda (Sonny) and Tracy (Kelly); son, Dennis Jr.; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, at Hopeful Baptist Church. Interment will be private. Online guestbook available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial