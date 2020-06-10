SAUNDERS, George Bernard Jr., 93, of Richmond, Va., passed away on June 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Rindfleisch Saunders; parents, George and Adrienne Saunders; sister, Winnie and her husband, Chris Golden; brother, Billy Saunders; nephew, Jeffrey Saunders; brother-in-law, Laurie Chappelle; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Saunders; and son-in-law, Jack Binns. He is survived by his sons, George B. Saunders III and Paul Saunders (Delores); daughters, Katherine Binns and Patricia Saunders; grandchildren, Colleen Cook (Dave), Bridget Jojola (John), Erin Brooks, Eric Saunders, Chrissy Saunders and Scott Saunders; great-grandchildren, Ava and Evelyn Cook; brothers, Jerry (Barbara) and John; sister, Mary Chappelle; sister-in-law, Ellen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Born on August 6, 1926, in Natick, Mass., and grew up in West Newton, Mass., he attended St. Bernard's School. At 12 years old, he had his first job as a caddy at Brae Burn Country Club that began a life-long love of golf. He left Newton High in 1943 to enter the Navy for WWII and received his high school diploma as part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Operation Recognition Program. He was honorably discharged in the U.S. Navy Reserve as Pharmacist Mate Third Class on June 7, 1946. While stationed in Norfolk, Va., during his time in the Navy he visited Richmond and met Virginia at a roller skating rink in Scott's Addition. He introduced himself as "Kurt" and she called him that for their entire 61-year marriage. They married June 28, 1947, at The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Working hard to support his young family, he worked a full-time job while simultaneously studying at Richmond Professional Institute. He graduated June 12, 1950 with a B.S. in Business. He spent the next 59 years working in the accounting field of Leech, Caulkins and Scott, Export Leaf Tobacco Company, Major League Bowling and Recreation, Noble Truck Leasing, Leaseway and Children, Inc. While working at Children, Inc. he traveled to such far off places as Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Indian Reservations in Arizona and New Mexico. George learned to speak Spanish to prepare for his travels. Even in retirement, his tireless work ethic never dissipated as he spent countless hours keeping his yard immaculate. His spare time was spent following the Boston Red Sox and playing golf. He was a devout Catholic and was always meticulous in his appearance. Never before did such a quiet and unassuming man have such a profound impact on those who knew him. The family would like to thank Henrico Doctors' Forest 4th-floor Step-Down Unit and Capital Caring. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Bliley's Central. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, burial to follow in Westhampton Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Benedict Church and Children, Inc.View online memorial
