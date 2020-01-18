SAUNDERS, Mr. James Sr., 93, of South Hill, Va., entered eternal rest Monday, January 13, 2020. Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Sylvia Ann of South Hill, Va.; two sons, David-Scott (Jeff) of Jersey City, N.J. and James Jr. (Donna) of Easton, Pa.; three sisters-in-law, Amy W. Butler of Richmond, Va., Ida Walker of Baltimore, Md. and Mary W. Wright of Fort Washington, Md.; and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends. His remains rest at Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City, Va., where the family will receive friends Sunday evening from 2 until 4 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Silone Baptist Church, Chase City, Va., with Rev. Melvin J. Palmer delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Thyne Memorial Presbyterian Church cemetery, Chase City, Va. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.View online memorial
SAUNDERS, JAMES
To plant a tree in memory of JAMES SAUNDERS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.