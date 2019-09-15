SAUNDERS, Melvin, age 40, of Richmond, departed this life September 9, 2019. He is survived by one daughter, Lasheonte Saunders; one son, Melvin Saunders; one sister, Michelle Wyatt; two brothers, Willie Saunders and Shawn Saunders; two aunts, Florence Bailey and Erma Horne (Demus); one uncle, John Saunders; four great-aunts, three nephews, two nieces, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends, among them one devoted, Monique Parker. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, at 1 p.m. Dr. Ricardo Brown officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial