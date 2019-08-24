SAUVAIN, Marian Austen, 98, of Richmond, passed away August 20, 2019. Mrs. Sauvain was born in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence Lloyd Austen and Elnora Rickel Austen. Predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Jerry M. Sauvain, she is survived by her daughter, Pamela S. Strong and her husband, Robert, of Greensboro, N.C.; son, Lee A. Sauvain and his wife, Susanna, of Midlothian; six grandchildren, Angela Roberson and her husband, Charles, Kate Sauvain, Elizabeth Hopper and her husband, Cory, Laura Cramer and her husband, Alex, Tyler Strong and his wife, Kelly and Carroll Strong. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Hudson Cramer, Susanna Grace Cramer, William Cramer and Jacob Strong. Mrs. Sauvain was blessed with a remarkable singing voice and starred in local productions of "The King and I" and "Showboat." She sang in several church choirs in the Richmond area. An avid bridge player, earning Life Master status, she immensely enjoyed bridge but the game was simply a means to an end of developing deep and fulfilling friendships. She was beloved by her friends because of her cheery disposition and her amazing sense of humor. She utilized those traits in the many leadership roles she had in the Bon Air Woman's Club, Newcomer's Club and the Richmond Choral Society. A private service will be held on Monday, August 26. The family would like to honor the love and care provided by her many caregivers, nurses and physical therapists at Spring Arbor of Salisbury, Our Lady of Hope, Visiting Angels and Hospice Community Care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or to Hospice Community Care at 10128 W. Broad St., Suite J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial