SAVAGE, William Edward, age 78, of Richmond, passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Washington, D.C. on July 26, 1941, the son of Dorothea Burruss Savage and John Ward Savage Sr., deceased. Mr. Savage attended the College of William & Mary and was graduated from the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond in 1964, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order and Alpha Kappa Psi. Additionally, he was a graduate of the Virginia Maryland School of Banking at the University of Virginia. Mr. Savage was formerly a Vice President with First & Merchants National Bank, a predecessor to the Bank of America, in Richmond, where he managed the Richmond Main Office Branch for seven years and served as an area manager. Later he was a Senior Vice President for Lincoln Saving and Loan, Vice President of County Bank of Chesterfield and Virginia Commonwealth Bank (formerly First Federal Saving Bank of Virginia). Mr. Savage was a charter member of the Bull and Bear Club. During his working career, he worked with many civic and educational groups. He was the first president of the Fan District Retail Merchants Association, former President, Society for the Advancement of Management, senior chapter, and he served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer. He was a member of the West Richmond Businessmen's Association for many years. He served as a volunteer tutor in the Chesterfield County schools; Junior Achievement Instructor, GED math instructor for Henrico County, GED program, Treasurer and Board Member, Hand Workshop and a long time Craft Fair volunteer. Additionally, Mr. Savage served on the board of deacons at River Road Church, Baptist, the board of administration, as an Usher. He served as a three-term president of the Old Westham Civic Association. Mr. Savage is survived by Sam Attalla, the Steven M. Guza Family and the Robert B. Scott Family, extended family including sister-in-law, Eleanor Savage; nephews, John Ward Savage III and William Aylette Savage; and a niece, Susan Savage Lowery; cousins and a wide circle of friends. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that any memorial gifts are given to the River Road Church, Baptist, Music Ministry, or the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at River Road Church, Baptist on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. where he was a long time member and his parents were charter members. Condolences may be conveyed online at www.woodyfuneralhomeparham.com .View online memorial