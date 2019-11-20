SAVORY, Phyllis Marie Sale, 93, of Winchester, Va., died Friday, November 15, 2019, in Winchester Medical Center. She was surrounded by her family when she went to meet Jesus. She was married to her one love, Ret. T/Sgt. Roy Hickman Savory, who preceded her in death in 1991. Also preceding her in death was a sister, Catherine Sale Ellis; and a son, Charles "Mike" Savory. Surviving her are a sister, Beverly Sale O'Malley; a brother, Clem Sale Jr.; daughters, Wanda Seagroves (Charles), Dorcas Savory Sturgill (Randy); five grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Savory was a faithful church attendee and supporter of many missionaries and missions work, with a personal relationship with Jesus. She was a Godly woman whose faith in God was as strong in death as in life, as she lived and walked it out each day. A funeral service will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. in Grace Community Church, 2333 Roosevelt Blvd., Winchester, with Pastor Brad Reaves officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
