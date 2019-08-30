SAWYER, Catherine Bell "Kitty," 90, of Richmond and Sandston, passed away on August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil G. Sawyer Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Sawyer; granddaughter, Crystal (Joe); grandcat, Buttercup; three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Chase, Paige; nephew, Ardie Ray Clark; nieces, Pat Kyser and Rosemary Bohannon; sister-in-law, Helen Clark "Bo"; and beloved family member, Linda Mann. Catherine was a devoted member of Grove Avenue Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va.View online memorial