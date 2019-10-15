SAYRE, DAVID

SAYRE, Mr. David Mann. After a courageous battle with cancer, David Mann Sayre, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the age of 60. Born in Richmond, Va., he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert D. Sayre Sr. and Margaret Mann Sayre; and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Senaida; daughter, Erika; and grandchildren, Noah, John and Camila; his brother, Robert D. Sayre Jr. and his wife, Betsy, and her daughter, Iris; his stepmother, Charlotte Sayre and her sons and their families; and his faithful companions, Mole' and Chispa. David graduated from the University of Arizona in 1981 with a B.S. in Geology and attended the University of Texas and the University of Houston for graduate studies. David became a driven professional who was respected by his peers in the field of environmental geology while working as the Geo Director for Aegis Environmental, Inc. He was the "go to" person for the tough projects that required the unique expertise only he could provide. David was one of those rare individuals who possessed a superior intellect and excelled in the Sciences with a passion to pass his knowledge on to others. He loved teaching, reading, listening to music, hunting, cooking, spending time at Quartz Ridge with family and friends and his dogs, and traveling with his wife. He shared his love, his compassion, his sense of humor, and his talents with his friends and family unconditionally.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
