SCALES, Helen, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life June 3, 2020. She is survived her husband, Felix Scales; two daughters, Patricia Taylor (Bevely) and Kimberly Roane; five grandchildren, one great-grandson; one sister, Shirley Hill; two nieces, one nephew and cousins; one sister-in-law, Josephine Mayo; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 1:30 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 1:15 p.m. Tuesday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
