SCALES, Thomas Henry III, 48, Richmond, passed away December 19, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Thomas H. Jr. and Frances F. Scales; sons, Thomas H. IV and Waverly Walker Scales; and sister, Caroline S. Dale, all of Richmond, Va.; and brother-in-law, Bruce F. Dunigan of Great Falls, Va. He was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor S. Dunigan; and brother-in-law, Dr. James W. Dale. Tom was a graduate of Douglas S. Freeman High School and Virginia Commonwealth University. A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va., at 11 a.m. on February 7, 2020. Contributions in Tom's memory may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church or a charity of one's choice.View online memorial
