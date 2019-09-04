SCARBOROUGH, Rosemary Hotz Slate, 94, of Colonial Heights, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence. Born in Chesterfield, on June 4, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Hotz and Anne Marie Blaha Hotz. She was preceded in death by her first husband, and father of her children, Carl H. Slate Sr.; her second husband, Raymond P. Scarborough; two daughters, Stella Slate Nolen and Joyce Slate Pembroke; and two brothers, Rudy and Joseph Hotz. Rosemary was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit #284 and the VFW #662. She is survived by her children, Carl H. "Bubba" Slate Jr. and wife, Connie, Charles Edward Slate and wife, Stephanie, Dianne S. Mallard and husband, Stewart, Rodger A. Slate and wife, Tina and Thomas B. Slate and wife, Judy; stepchildren, Phil Scarborough and wife, Sandi, George Scarborough, Kay Scarborough and Kim Sykes and husband, Mark; 22 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Hotz and wife, Jackie; a sister, Betty Michalek; and a host of nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 17111 Jefferson Davis Highway, S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23834, with Fr. Danny Cogut, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial