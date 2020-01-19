SCATES, Pauline Loving, 90, of Richmond, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 8, 2020. She has been reunited with her parents, Rose B. and Richard A. Loving; son, Bruce A. Scates; half-siblings, Joseph E. Loving and Goldie L. Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gerald B. Scates; son, Paul B. Scates (Susan); many nephews, nieces and cousins. Pauline was a faithful member of Pine St. Baptist Church and Derbyshire Baptist Church. She was involved with the choir, Vacation Bible School and was a Primary Class Sunday School teacher. She worked for First & Merchants Bank, Miller & Rhoads and the DMV. A funeral service will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church.View online memorial
