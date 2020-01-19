SCATES, PAULINE

SCATES, Pauline Loving, 90, of Richmond, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on January 8, 2020. She has been reunited with her parents, Rose B. and Richard A. Loving; son, Bruce A. Scates; half-siblings, Joseph E. Loving and Goldie L. Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Gerald B. Scates; son, Paul B. Scates (Susan); many nephews, nieces and cousins. Pauline was a faithful member of Pine St. Baptist Church and Derbyshire Baptist Church. She was involved with the choir, Vacation Bible School and was a Primary Class Sunday School teacher. She worked for First & Merchants Bank, Miller & Rhoads and the DMV. A funeral service will be held at Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229, on Tuesday, January 21, at 11 a.m. with a reception following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church.

