SCHAARSCHMIDT, David, 68, of Hopewell, Virginia, departed this life on December 16, 2019. He was born in Hackensack, New Jersey on January 5, 1951, to the late Frederick and Wella (Wilfert) Schaarschmidt. He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy (Sharpe) Schaarschmidt of Hopewell, Virginia. Mr. Schaarschmidt was raised in Carlstadt, New Jersey. David was a graduate of East Rutherford High School, Class of 1967. After pursuing studies at Ithaca College, Ithaca, New York, David enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1971, where he studied truck mechanics and repair. While in the Army, he earned an Associate in Science degree from the University of the State of New York. David retired from Fort Lee, Virginia in 1993 as an instructor and Master Sergeant. Subsequently, he worked for Greyhound Bus Company from 1993 to 1998. His interests included vintage car collection and volunteering at church. David was a master diesel mechanic and often was admired for his attention to detail. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Hopewell, Virginia, where he was active as an usher and repair expert. He enjoyed fellowship with the people of Nazareth Lutheran Church. He spent his retirement years assisting veterans with transportation and with hospital appointments. Mr. Schaarschmidt is survived by one brother, Rev. Mark F. Schaarschmidt and his wife, Eileen (Cooney) Schaarschmidt of Woodbury, Connecticut; and companion, Jean Dixon of Hopewell, Virginia. Visitation will be at Nazareth Lutheran Church, Hopewell, Virginia, at 10 a.m., with funeral service conducted by Pastor Wally Shifflett at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Committal will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Donations may be given to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Hopewell. A guestbook is available through J.T. Morriss Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DAVID SCHAARSCHMIDT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.