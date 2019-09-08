SCHERMERHORN, Susan Barclay, died August 28, 2019. She was born March 4, 1947, and was preceded in death by her parents, Truman and Lois Schermerhorn; her sister, Linda S. Smith; and niece, Carrie S. Phillips. She is survived by her brother, T. Porter Schermerhorn; and a number of cousins. She had close ties with both Greenwood and River Road United Methodist Churches. Ms. Schermerhorn graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and Regis University. She taught English in various Virginia counties and in Beijing, China and Taiwan. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are welcome to the SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial