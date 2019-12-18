SCHEWEL, Elliot, devoted husband and father and dedicated public servant, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg. Mr. Schewel was known and admired for his quiet competence, his keen judgment, his moral leadership and the unfailing courtesy and decency with which he treated everyone he met. Mr. Schewel was born in Lynchburg on June 20, 1924, the son of Abraham and Anna Schewel. His father, Abe, was an immigrant from Russia. He had two older siblings, Francis and Stan, who predeceased him. He was a member of Agudath Sholom Synagogue his entire life. Mr. Schewel attended E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg and in 1941, began college at Washington & Lee University. He left college to enlist in the Army after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served in the Army Air Corps until the war ended in 1945, creating aerial maps from his underground post. His life changed when he met Rosel Hoffberger in Baltimore soon after returning from the Army. They continued to date when he returned to W&L to finish college. They were married on June 12, 1949, and enjoyed an extraordinary and mutually supportive 68-year romance. His beloved Rosel died two years ago. Mr. Schewel worked in the family furniture business, Schewel Furniture Company for more than 50 years. Under the joint leadership of him and his cousin, Bert, the business grew and prospered. Inspired by the civil rights movement, Mr. Schewel entered local politics in 1965, when he won election to City Council. There he championed fair housing, support for the Lynchburg Community Action Program and funding for public education. At the time, many local institutions remained segregated, including the library. He and others founded Friends of the Lynchburg Public Library, which led to the creation of the Lynchburg Public Library in 1966, to serve all people in Lynchburg. He ran for and won election to the Virginia State Senate in 1975, where he served until 1995. His senatorial district included the city of Lynchburg and Bedford and Amherst Counties. He was a steadfast supporter of public education, fiscal responsibility and the rights of women, including his vote for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. He chaired the Senate Education and Health Committee and served on the Finance Committee. Under the influence of Rosel, he increasingly saw the positive role that government could play in reducing long-standing inequities that plagued society. Mr. Schewel served on boards too numerous to name and received many awards and honors, including an honorary Doctor of Letters from Lynchburg College. He was a talented artist and perceptive art collector. Elliot Schewel was a self-effacing man who felt compelled to serve the people of his city and the wider world. In numerous political campaigns, his campaign motto was always "straight talk, hard work." He embodied that motto but in his daily life added both a sweetness and gentlemanliness that endeared him to so many. He is survived by his children, Steve (Lao), Susan and Michael (Priscilla); by his grandchildren, Laura, Abraham (Lauren Lee), Elias, Benjamin (Keri) and Solomon; and by his great-grandson, Elliot. His greatest joy was a household full of children, grandchildren and family. Funeral services for Mr. Schewel will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Agudath Sholom Synagogue, 2055 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to one of the following organizations: Beacon of Hope, P.O. Box 1261, Lynchburg, Va. 24505; Agudath Sholom Congregation, 2055 Langhorne Rd., Lynchburg, Va. 24501; or Rosel Schewel Fund, Virginia Humanities, 145 Ednam Drive, Charlottesville, Va. 22903-4629. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.View online memorial