SCHIBNER, William "Billy" C., 49, of Richmond, went to ride with the Angels, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter, Rachael; four brothers, sister, his parents, two stepdaughters and many friends. The family will receive friends Friday, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, where his service will follow at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
