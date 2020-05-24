SCHMIDT, Elizabeth "Libby" Thompson, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 19, 2020, at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her parents, John Robert Thompson and Elizabeth Tyler Burks; daughters, Anne Katherine Schmidt and Elizabeth Lee Schmidt Collier; and her beloved, longtime companion, Charles "Jed" Perry Wilson. She is survived by her children, Frank Schmidt (Nathalie) of Frome, England and Holly Schmidt Fairlamb (Bo) of Richmond; grandchildren, Lewis Collier (Tracy), Allison Hubbard (Mike), Taylor Collier, Laura and Olivia Fairlamb and Emile Schmidt-Sergent; and six great-grandchildren. Libby was born in Clifton Forge on October 19, 1926, and grew up in Buena Vista. She graduated from Parry McCluer High School in 1942 and Westhampton College in 1946 with a B.A. in Mathematics and Chemistry. While a student at Westhampton, Libby worked for Thalhimers Department Store in the fashion department, modeling the latest styles. In April 1945, she was named "Miss Barbara Lee Jr." in Thalhimers' Junior Miss contest, winning a trip to New York City where she was entertained by editors from Mademoiselle and Life magazines. Libby's keen sense of style remained with her throughout her life. After college, Libby put her Chemistry degree to use, working for several years in the research labs at the Medical College of Virginia. At age 50, she began a successful, 30-year career as a realtor, recognized by her clients and colleagues for her dedication and professionalism. Libby was a member of the Southside Day Nursery Board, the Tuckahoe Woman's Club, The Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, The Country Club of Virginia and Saint Stephen's Church. Libby dearly loved her family and friends and enjoyed entertaining them at her home in Stratford Hills. She took special joy in spending time with her grandchildren, always ensuring they were having fun. Libby also enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and being outdoors admiring the birds, flowers, fall colors and "the pretty blue sky." Loving, kind and gracious, Libby greeted everyone she met with her beautiful smile and an offer to lend a helping hand. We would like to thank the devoted staff at the Hermitage who cared for Libby during her nine years as a resident. A private burial will be held in Hollywood Cemetery followed by a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6000 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial
