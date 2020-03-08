SCHMIDT, Joyce Tremer, 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, March 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 24 years, Robert Schmidt; her parents and two brothers. Joyce is survived by her devoted and trusted friends who were like her family, Scott Kirby and Kelley Langford (Ken) and Kelley's children, Michael, Ben and Wesley, who called her grandma Joyce; a sister-in-law, Martha Tremer; her church family, Sonia and Luis Garcia; dear friends, Marion, Carolyn and Olga; and a host of other friends. Joyce was known for her big, welcoming smile and her kind heart. She cherished her fur babies, enjoyed working in her yard and decorating for Christmas. She volunteered at the Children's Hospital and loved making crafts. Her loved ones will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. Afterwards, a reception will be hosted in the funeral home lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to your local animal shelter.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
2:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home
7300 Creighton Parkway
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Mar 11
Reception
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
3:30PM
Monaghan Funeral Home Chapel
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Mar 11
Interment following funeral service
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
12:00AM
Signal Hill Memorial Park
12360 Hanover Courthouse Road
Hanover, VA 23069
