SCHMITT, Darlene Sylvia, (nee Buersken), fortified with the Sacraments of the Catholic Church, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on November 1, 2019. Born January 31, 1935, in Waite Park, Minn., to the late Marie Theresa (nee Budig) and Joseph Henry Buersken. Beloved spouse of 64 years to the late Thomas Frederick Schmitt. Devoted mother of David (Debbie), Karen (Ray) Steitz, Dan (Cindy), Paul (Sarah) and Julie (Chris) Smith. Cherished grandmother of 14. Loving sister and sister-in-law to her deceased brothers, Gerald (the late Mary Lou) and Cyril (the late Joanie) Buersken, all of St. Cloud, Minn.; Mary Lou (the late Ralph) Schmitt, Rice, Minn. and Sister Cecilia Schmitt, OSF, Little Falls, Minn. Our dear aunt, cousin, godmother to Marie Popp (Schmitt), Sartell, Minn. and special friend to many. Darlene was a long time resident of Bon Air, Va. and worked at Bon Air Elementary School, but her main vocation in life was raising her beautiful family. She had a smile that could light up any room and always showed genuine interest in everyone she met. She taught us all the immense benefit of being kind, enthusiastic and having a positive attitude in life. She loved to dance, and she danced her whole life through. Her family was always her greatest joy and she treasured each and every moment with her children, grandchildren and neighborhood friends. She was a friend to all and a true example of living with a loving heart and a beautiful soul. Deep appreciation for the support and loving care of her dedicated neighbors and her very capable and passionate care team. Services: memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. The family will welcome visitors at the church at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or donate3.cancer.org. Interment in St. Edward's Columbarium following Mass.View online memorial
