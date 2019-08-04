SCHMITT, John Edwin "Johnny Buck," 74, of Buckingham, died peacefully at home on July 9, 2019. He was a retired auto mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Denise Coffey Schmitt; son, Ashley Schmitt (Alyssa); stepson, Ian Boyer (Crystal); daughter, Meagan M. Martz (Brett); and brother, Richard J. Schmitt (Sylvia). He was preceded in death by his son, John Yancey Schmitt. A memorial service will be held August 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh New Covenant Church, 665 Anderson Hwy., Cumberland, Va. 23040.View online memorial