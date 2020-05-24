SCHMITT, Paul Anthony, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020, at the age of 81. He was born in Richmond, Va., on July 27, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Christine Schmitt and Raymond Schmitt. He is survived by his sister, Helen Ann Black; niece, Tina Grant; and nephews, Mike Pollard, Andrew Black and Christopher Black. He also has seven great-nieces and nephews. Paul enjoyed traveling, Civil War reenactment and photography. One of his favorite hobbies was taking pictures of friends and family. He captured so many special moments, compiling them into albums and sharing with his loved ones. Paul treasured the friends he made while working at Philip Morris and loved his family dearly. Services will be private, however will be live-streamed at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at blileys.com/obituaries.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
WATCH NOW: Northam 'hopeful' students will return to school in fall; read what local school districts are considering
-
WATCH NOW: A small barbecue joint is determined not to become the latest restaurant to close permanently because of coronavirus
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Richmond startup awarded $354 million federal contract to make ingredients for COVID-19 drugs
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …