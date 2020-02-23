SCHMITZ, Andrew James, USN, Fireman 1st Class, died protecting our freedom while serving on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on December 7, 1941. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced last year that Navy Fireman 1st Class Andrew J. Schmitz, 26, killed during World War II, was accounted for September 18, 2019. Fireman First Class Schmitz was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Schmitz. Andrew was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was born on November 25, 1915, in Richmond, Va. Surviving at the time of his death were his parents, Andrew I. Schmitz and Georgia Fowler Schmitz. Also surviving were his sisters, Alma, Eunice, Judith, Edna, Georgia Faye and Marguerite; and his brothers, Edward, Earl, John, Herman, Francis, Jesse and Harold. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Services with full military honors will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the chapel at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. All are welcome to attend. Bliley's Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Andrew's family.View online memorial
