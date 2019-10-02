SCHMITZ, Rebecca "Becky" Baril, age 65, of Henrico, North Carolina, passed away suddenly on September 27, 2019, following a valiant fight to recover from heart surgery. Having grown up in Chesterfield County, graduating from Meadowbrook High School in 1972, Becky spent most of her adult life in North Carolina and for many years enjoyed her panoramic view of Lake Gaston from her lovely home on Pea Hill Creek. Becky was a beautiful, kind person, who was beloved by all. To know Becky was to love her. Becky will be greatly missed by family and friends alike. Becky was born on October 30, 1953, to Lucien Robert Baril Jr. and Gloria Smith Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her late husband, Joseph R. Magee. Becky is survived by her husband and devoted travel companion, Robert "Bob" Schmitz; her brother, Stephen E. Baril and his wife, Brenda; her sister, Crystal Davis Grady and her fiance, Jay Taylor; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn Schumacher and William Schmitz; her stepchildren, Catherine Ritchie and her husband, Tripp, Amy Schmitz, Debra Schmitz and Stephanie McGovern and her husband, Patrick; her beloved nieces and nephew, Elizabeth D. Baril, Sydney C. Baril and S. Dalton Baril; her stepnieces, Bentley L. Logue and Adair B. Logue; her stepgrandchildren, Christina Schmitz, Jennafer Clay and her husband, Brian, R. Austin Schmitz and Kyle, Bob and Jackilynn Ritchie; and her stepgreat-grandchildren, Ethan Schmitz-Szewczyk, Katherine Clay and Rafa, Bianca, Bri, Landon and Gracelynn Ritchie. The Schmitz, Baril and Davis families wish to express their deep appreciation to the medical staff at VCU Health for their care and treatment of Becky during her recent illness and long struggle for survival. The entire medical staff was magnificent. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lakeside Lutheran Church, 2427 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, N.C. 27850, followed by a reception at the church. There will be a private burial service at the church before the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Angel's Closet, 47 US Highway 158, Roanoke Rapids, N.C. 27870, or to MCV Foundation, 1228 East Broad Street, Box 980234, Richmond, Va. 23298, in memory of Rebecca Baril Schmitz.View online memorial