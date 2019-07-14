SCHNEIDER, Sheri Philpotts, 60, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away July 12, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Bert Philpotts. She is survived by her son, Ronnie and his wife, Kara; her grandson, Jackson; sister, Susan Andrews and husband, Robbie; nephews, Spence Andrews and Evan Andrews (Sammira); niece, Carter Andrews; and great-nephew, Brody. Sheri grew up in the northside of Richmond and attended Northminster Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Henrico High School and St. Luke's School of Nursing, and had a 30-year career as a registered nurse and mental health professional at Anthem. She will be remembered fondly for her love for her family and friends and her spirited sense of humor. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Kidney Fund.View online memorial