SCHOLL, Kevin, 49, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Ann Scholl; brother, Tom Jr. (Coleen); estranged wife, Holly and her family; his beloved son, Joshua; two nephews, Ethan and Graham; three nieces, Shelby, Mallory and Kelsey; and several aunts and uncles. Kevin graduated from William and Mary with a dual bachelor's in art and history. Then he attended James Madison University, where he achieved his master's degree in computer science. Kevin was a very active member and Elder at Bethany Christian Church as well as a member for many years of the Virginia Saints Prison Ministry Softball team. His pride and joy was his son. He found great pleasure in coaching his sports as well as cheering for him from the sidelines. A celebration of his life will be held once the current health crisis has passed. Arrangements will be updated. Until then, you can leave online condolences at our website www.monaghanfunerals.com.View online memorial
