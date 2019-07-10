SCHOOLS, Alma W., 86, of Richmond, departed this life on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Alma W. Schools was born to the late John Wilkes and Cora Bates-Wilkes on November 15, 1932, in Richmond, Virginia, where she attended Richmond Public Schools. For many years, she was a long-term resident of Church Hill and remained a lifelong member of her beloved Fourth Baptist Church. Alma created for herself many colorful careers over the span of her lifetime, serving as an in-home day worker, a hotel cook, a licensed cosmetologist and as a telemarketer for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. When she retired from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, she returned to her passion for cooking. She finished her career as a cook for the historic Dunn's Drive-In Barbeque. To know Alma was to know that she lived life on her own terms, was brave in so many ways, loved her sons with everything she had and had loads of fun along the way, including establishing herself as a bingo enthusiast. Alma was married to the late Floyd Schools. She was preceded in death by her siblings, James Bates, John Burton Bates, Thelma Wilkes, Franklin Wilkes and Melvin Wilkes. She is survived by her two sons, Irving Wilkes, Leonard Wilkes (Deborah); five grandchildren, Charnessa Pleasant (Jerry), Kevin Paige, Samantha Wilkes (James), Aaron "AJ" Porter-Wilkes and Serena Porter-Wilkes; a host of nieces and nephews and devoted lifelong friends. Her remains rest at Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service, Inc.View online memorial