SCHOOLS, Patricia "Pat" Watkins, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on November 11, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to Eva and Shirley Clyde Watkins, now deceased. Her brothers, Shirley Clyde Watkins Jr. "S.C.," William "Bill" Watkins; and sister, Eleanor Lewis, also preceded her in death. She grew up in Windsor, Virginia, where she married Thomas M. Gwaltney, also from Windsor. After the war, they lived near Blacksburg while Tom was a student at Virginia Tech. They then moved to Roanoke, where their three children were raised. Pat's marriage to Thomas M. Gwaltney ended in divorce in 1961. In 1965, she and her children moved to Richmond and she worked at Reynolds Metals for 25 years until her retirement in 1991. She married William "Bill" Schools in 1984 and they lived happily together in Richmond until Bill's death in 2008. Pat and Bill especially enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., Europe and Central America. As a child of the Depression era, Pat was an accomplished and very stylish penny-pincher. Her thrifty ways allowed her to travel widely and enjoy a comfortable life with her family and friends. Pat Schools is survived by her three children and their spouses: daughter, Sandra Hunter and her husband, William Hunter, from Richmond; son, Thomas M. Gwaltney Jr. and his wife, Holly Gwaltney, from Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter, Patricia McGinnis and her husband, Michael McGinnis, from Washington, D.C.; and stepson, David Schools from Marin, California. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christine "Christy" Lindsey and her husband, Justin, from Richmond, Thomas M. Gwaltney III "Trey" from Richmond, Bree Nichol and her husband, Josh, from Canton, Georgia, Ashley Gwaltney from Los Angeles, Brian McGinnis from New York City, Katherine "Kate" McGinnis from Asheville, North Carolina; along with six great-grandchildren, Fletcher and Blake Lindsey, Raylan and Harper Gwaltney and Presley and Isaac Nichol. A memorial service will be held at River Road Baptist Church on December 19, at 3:30 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to River Road Baptist Church, 8000 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229 or to Ascend Hospice, 10571 Telegraph Rd., Suite 203, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.