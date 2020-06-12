SCHRADER, Ethel Loraine, 94, of Glen Allen, Va., went to Heaven on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Lee Schrader; her parents, several brothers and sisters; and her son-in-law, Bob Carroll. She is survived by her daughter and devoted caretaker, Gloria Carroll; her son, Danny Schrader (Nancy); grandchildren, Robert Anthony Carroll Jr. (Angel) and Morgan Danielle; great-grandchildren, Aidan Patrick, Carson Joseph and Olivia Kate. Ethel was devoted to her family and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all of her heart. She was actively involved throughout her life at Webber Memorial Baptist Church and loved her church family. She was a true friend to everyone she came in contact with. She was a gift from God to everyone she touched. Interment in Sunset Memorial Park will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Webber Memorial Baptist Church, 7800 Salem Church Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237 or your favorite charity.View online memorial
