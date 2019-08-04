SCHREFFLER, Ferne LaRue Ankeny, age 100, passed peacefully on June 23, 2019. She arrived in Virginia in 1965, with husband, Bob; and two young children, Carol and Brad. For half of her life, she lived on Richmond Street among helpful neighbors, and enjoyed life in the village of Chester. She was a member of Chester Presbyterian Church, Village Woman's Club and was recognized for a decade of volunteer service to Meal On Wheels in the greater Richmond area. Her faith enabled her to see community through Christian eyes and she served with a willing heart. She balanced service to others while being a private person, devoted to family. Ferne lived a gentle life, and was steadfast and faithful. Her sense of humor, administrative gifts and capable ways were all freely shared. As members of Friendship Force International, the Schrefflers opened their home to visitors from other countries and were well-traveled. She appreciated not only American history, but also the family stories from her childhood days in Armstrong County, Pa. On her mother's side, the Kimmels have a long agricultural heritage, being recognized as Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers for four generations. The Ankeny farm was just around the bend from Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, where she met and married her husband of 67 years. She is survived by two children, Carol Daly (William) of Bon Air, Va., Robert Bradley (Vickie) Schreffler of Kitty Hawk, N.C.; a sister, Lois Gruver of Honeybrook, Pa.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren by marriage and loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by devoted husband, Robert Z. Schreffler (2016); two cherished grandsons, Patrick Daly (1996) and Christopher Daly (2019); her parents, Murray (1970) and Estella (1991); a brother, Donald (1982); and sisters, Elaine (1934), Myrna (2013), Mary (1993) and Luella (2009). A private service will be held for the family. Ferne lived most recently at the Crossings at Ironbridge, and her children are deeply grateful for her excellent health care and countless little acts of kindness. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to Heifer International, www.heifer.org, a charitable organization that traces its roots to Plumcreek Church of the Brethren in 1944.View online memorial