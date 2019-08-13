SCHRODER, Gloria Ann Haboush, of Richmond, Virginia, was born October 31, 1931, and passed away suddenly August 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Theodore M.; children, Gregory, Kirk and Janine (Jeff); granddaughters, Morgan, Kendall and Sarina; her brother, Alfred (Betty); nephew, Neil; and niece, Karen Atta. Gloria graduated from Richmond Professional Institute (which later became part of VCU) and enjoyed a long successful career as a realtor in the Richmond area. For many years, she was a volunteer organist at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, where she was also a parishioner. Gloria always put family and friends first in her life. Words can't capture the essence of a strong fiery woman who was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a caring friend to many. Her family and friends were blessed to have her in their lives and she will be terribly missed. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. There will also be visitation Wednesday, August 14, 10 a.m. at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, or a charity of your choice.View online memorial