SCHROEDER, Louis Clifford, 88, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lois Volkman Schroeder, whom he cherished deeply and with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage. Cliff was a proud and devoted father to his three children, Allesandra Leigh Schroeder, Louis Clifford (Alice) Schroeder Jr. and Christopher Lyon (Heather) Schroeder. He is also survived by his ever growing family; his grandchildren, Katherine (Ben) Traynham, Alexander (Emily) Helm, Sophie Helm, Henry Schroeder, Christopher Schroeder Jr., Harrison Schroeder, Mary Schroeder and Mason Schroeder; his great-granddaughters, Shields Traynham and Margaret Traynham; and his faithful furry friend, Gennie. Everything Cliff achieved was not for himself, but for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and generations to come. Cliff was born on April 19, 1931 in Jamaica, New York, to Katherine Elsemiller and Louis Henry Schroeder. He graduated from Taft School in Watertown, Conn., in 1949, where he would later serve on the Board of Governors for eight years. He then attended Harvard College, from where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in Economics (B.A.) in 1953, having studied under John Kenneth Galbraith, a prominent Economics scholar and mentor to Cliff. In 1955, he graduated with an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. In 1956, after the death of his father, Cliff assumed the position of president and owner of Corrugated Container Corporation, New York. In 1962, he became chairman, CEO and owner of Dixie Container Corporation, Richmond, Virginia, a company also founded by his father. Both companies were large-scale manufacturers of corrugated containers and paperboard. He then went on to expand Dixie Container with 10 subsidiaries throughout the Southeast, also establishing, in 1982, one of only two recycling paper mills in the country at that time. After the sale of Dixie Container Corporation and the recycling mill in 1990, Cliff formed Chronos L.C., a financial and real estate investment firm in Richmond, Virginia, and parent company to over eight subsidiaries. From 1956 to 1968, he worked alongside his lifelong friend and business associate Peter Nomikos, as founding vice president and treasurer of Thermo Electron Corporation, Waltham, Mass. He then assumed the post of advisor and consultant to the company, which is presently known as Thermo Fisher, an advanced medical technology developer and Fortune 500 Company that pioneers the development of global, advanced medical technology ranging from early artificial heart designs to cutting edge medical instrumentation. Early in his career, Cliff was honored with a position on the Executive Defense Committee, a government agency established during the Cold War that sought counsel from major corporate executives throughout the United States. A lifelong academic and environmentalist, Cliff devoted his life to the pursuit of higher education and continued service to the environment. Through his various business ventures, Cliff remained active in matters regarding the preservation of Virginia's natural resources. From 1972 to 1988, Cliff was continuously appointed Chairman of the Virginia Outdoors Foundation where he secured land easements, which preserved thousands of acres of land from development. He founded and served as president of The Virginia Oyster Reef Heritage Foundation, which has assisted to repopulate Virginia's oyster colonies as well as preserve the delicate ecosystems that inhabit the Chesapeake Watershed. Cliff served as Chairman for The Last Great Waters Foundation, Inc., Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Local Assistance Board, and was a member of the Chesapeake Bay Partnership Council and the Commission on the Future of Virginia's Environment. In 2003, Cliff was appointed to the Environmental Partnership Commission, and later that year, he received the Orville Magoon Award from NOAA in recognition of his service to coastal resources as a dedicated and effective volunteer. Also in 2003, he agreed to serve as a member of the Board of Directors on the "Foundation for Virginia" initiative, and was selected a Trustee of the Elizabeth River Restoration Trust. In early 2005, he was appointed by the General Assembly as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation. Cliff's primary devotion to the pursuit of education is evident in the integral programs he founded at the various academic institutions he so cherished. For 15 years, Cliff was a member of the Board of Visitors and Governors of Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, and was elected Chairman in 1997. Cliff also founded the Center for the Environment and Society at the College, later receiving an Honorary Doctorate in Public Service in 2001. At the College of William and Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, Cliff founded the Schroeder Center for Health Policy and the Thomas Jefferson Program for Public Policy, providing opportunities for students to learn and grow through education on important policy matters. Cliff was appointed to the William and Mary Board of Visitors for four years, later becoming a member of the William and Mary Foundation, serving as Chair for a year. In 2008, Cliff was awarded honorary alumnus status at William and Mary. In Richmond, Cliff served as a member of the Board of Governors at St. Christopher's School for 16 collective years, and was on the Board of Governors at St. Catherine's School from 2009 to 2010. Cliff founded The Schroeder Environmental Policy Center at St. Catherine's and St. Christopher's Schools in 2001. We remember Cliff for the steadfast love he had for his family, his expansive mind, unwavering work ethic and jovial spirit. He was happiest when sailing or reading on the beach. A lifetime admirer of aviation, he studied the art of flying and traveled extensively all over the world. Those he held dear will forever reciprocate his love and memory. The Schroeder family would like to thank Cynthia, Mary, Veronica, Latasha and Shelia for their dedicated and heartfelt care for Cliff. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. A private interment will follow the Mass. All are welcome to a reception, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Club of Virginia, 401 West Franklin Street. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Bridget Middle School.View online memorial
