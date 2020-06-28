SCHUELER, Madeline Elaine Paepcke, born August 24, 1932, to Mildred and Guergen Paepcke. Our mother was a very accomplished woman, brilliant parent, talented pianist, singer and artist, faithful Christian, college grad, fluent in Spanish, world traveler and one of the first woman Marine officers. She was pretty darn tech savvy for 87, but she hated her phone! Madeline dedicated many years to Children Incorporated. But far more important than all of this was her ability to love. 50 loving years with Daddy taught us what love looks like, but only Mom could make a room full of strangers into lifelong friends, in no time flat. ON HER DEATHBED, she built new, loving friendships - she just couldn't stop herself! She is survived by her children, Maddie Jean, Jenny Williams, Kathy Brock, Billy and Bob Schueler and their spouses; 10 grandchildren, eight greats, two brothers with their clans, and a host of dear friends. We can only pray that we'll learn to love as she did. A private visitation will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held for family and friends 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, Va. 23238. Madeline would have loved memorial contributions to go to her church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1100 W. Grace Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
