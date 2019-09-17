SCHULTE, TERRENCE "TERRY"

SCHULTE, Terrence Joseph "Terry," 73, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, September 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Terry will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and wit and for his kindness and generosity that impacted all of those who knew and loved him. He was truly one of a kind and will be forever missed in the hearts of his family and friends. Terry was born on June 6, 1946, in Joplin, Mo., to Dr. Gregory and Margaret Schulte. He loved his native state of Missouri and his beloved Missouri Tigers, but also had a love for the Commonwealth of Virginia, where he resided for the past 30 years, dedicating over 25 years of service to the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians and the Uniformed Services Academy of Family Physicians. Terry was also a Vietnam veteran and avid patriot, serving in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. Terry was a hero to his two sons, Matthew Schulte of Richmond, Va. and Michael Schulte of Overland Park, Kan.; and beloved grandfather to his four grandchildren, Madelyn, Gavin, Samuel and Matthew Schulte of Overland Park, Kan.; and loving brother to Thomas Schulte and Marcia Autry, both of Joplin, Mo. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Webb City, Mo. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.View online memorial