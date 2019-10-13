SCHULZ, Shirlie Widener, age 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She is survived by her devoted husband, Peter; brother, Donald Widener; daughters, Ingrid Shannon and Elisabeth Hostetter; and grandsons, Dylan and Alex Shannon. Born and raised near Harrisburg, Pa., Shirlie earned a full scholarship to nursing school and dreamed of a life of adventure. She met a handsome German immigrant serving in the U.S. Airforce at a USO dance in her final year of nursing school and against her parent's wishes, traveled to Berlin, Germany, to marry him on New Year's Eve, 1961. As the Berlin wall went up, she learned to speak German, tended her widowed father-in-law and worked as a nurse. She gave birth to her daughter, Ingrid, in Germany. In 1963, the family moved to Champaign, Ill., and she gave birth to Elisabeth. She moved to Old Coach Village in Midlothian in 1974, when Peter was hired as a VCU professor. Shirlie worked as a capable, brilliant and highly-driven registered nurse for over 40 years. After working at Chippenham Hospital, she became the head nurse of St. Mary's ICU, was a dialysis nurse, served as an executive for an HMO and finally worked as a nurse at Johnston Willis. She visited every continent and over 50 countries as an avid world traveler, gifted painter/artist, voracious reader and master of duplicate bridge and the German card game Skat. In honor of Shirlie's wishes as a medical professional, the family has donated her body to science. A memorial celebration will be on November 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Buckingham Wood clubhouse, Tannery Circle, Midlothian.View online memorial