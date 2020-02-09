SCHUTTE, Daniel Elroy, 80, of Richmond, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 5, 2020. He was a retired master mechanic who spent the first half of his career at Dominion Chevrolet, where he worked alongside his father. He spent the second half of his career at Lawrence Chrysler, where Skip Lawrence was not only his boss, but also his very best friend. He also volunteered his time as a firefighter for Chesterfield County and rose to the rank of Captain at Company #9. Before becoming a mechanic, he worked as a milkman, delivered newspapers and worked in construction. In his spare time, he was an avid train collector and member of the Virginia Train Association. He loved the Dallas Cowboys, NASCAR and drivers, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Daniel was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Charles Schutte and Lillian Katherine Jones Schutte; and a daughter, April Dawn Schutte Anderson. He leaves behind his loving, devoted wife and best friend of 40 years, Deborah Bryant Schutte; his sister, Dorothy Mae Schutte Locke and her husband, Daniel; daughters, Karen Lynn Schutte Browder, Dana Marie Schutte and her wife, Lea Setegn and Crystal Lynn Schutte Lacy and her husband, James Christian Lacy; five grandchildren, Michale Paul Maxey, William Daniel Christopher Browder, Aubrey Danielle Lacy, Addison Faith Lacy and Ayden James Lacy; nephew, Daniel Debernie Locke III and wife, Tracy; and niece, Lisa Danielle Locke Voyer. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family members and friends. Daniel touched all who knew him with his generosity, kindness and love of life. He will be deeply missed and remembered by his family and friends. His family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
