SCHUURMANS, Mathilde Francisca Meurs, born on February 23, 1929, in Schoorl, Netherlands, died on October 15, 2019, in Midlothian, Va. She is survived by her loving husband, Hendrik "Hans" J.L. Schuurmans; five stepchildren, their spouses and children and mostly in the Netherlands, 11 nieces and nephews with their spouses and children with extended family. Mathilde, an accomplished physician, was educated in the Netherlands. She started practicing as a general surgeon with a fondness for work in the emergency room. Her later interest in surgery of the nervous system led to her to specialize in anesthesiology. She did residencies in the Netherlands, England and the United States. Mathilde had a sharp and brilliant mind, was totally honest, extremely charitable and had a perfectly-timed sense of humor. She loved to play bridge, cook and socialize with her circle of close friends. In her younger years, Mathilde was a daring, energetic and emancipated woman who enjoyed skiing, hiking, horseback riding, scuba diving, bicycling and canoeing. She obtained her pilot's license at a young age. She loved the arts and was quite knowledgeable about the history of royalty, especially in Europe. Mathilde had a special fondness for animals, loved nature and traveled extensively with her husband to every continent including both Polar Regions and visited many notable destinations. As people of science, she and her husband observed the effects of and expressed concern about global warming. There will be a gathering to celebrate her long life on November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Meadowbrook Country Club, 3700 Cogbill Road in Chesterfield County, Va. Family and friends will have an opportunity to share special moments and memories of their encounters and friendships with Mathilde. A similar gathering will follow on a yet-to-be-established date at the San Remo Condominium complex in Boca Raton, Fla. Her husband wishes to thank their many friends, family and acquaintances for their camaraderie throughout her life's journey. For those wanting to memorialize Mathilde, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA or The Nature Conservancy.View online memorial
