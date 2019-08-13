SCHWALL, THE REV. FRANK JR.

SCHWALL, The Rev. Frank George Jr., of Richmond, died Saturday, August 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Bette" Williams Schwall; and their family: Frank G. Schwall III, his wife, Cynthia and their children, Frank G. IV, Adam Conrad and Hadley Margaret of Scarsdale, N.Y. and Bradman Weber Schwall and his children, Samuel Allen and Grace Elizabeth of Dallas, Texas. Rev. Schwall was born to Frank G. Schwall and Grace Weber Schwall on Staten Island, N.Y., May 12, 1937. He graduated from the University of Richmond with a B.A. in 1958; Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C. with a M.Div. in 1961. Frank was ordained by the Covington Baptist Church, Covington, Va., June 18, 1961, where he served as Assistant Pastor. In 1962, he became pastor of College Avenue Baptist Church in Bluefield, W.Va. He began ministry through the Annuity Board in 1973. During 27 years of service, he was a Senior Vice President for marketing and executive officer for denominational relations and public relations. He served as a pastor of Corrottoman Baptist Church in Lancaster County, Va. Later, he served as Chaplain at Lakewood Manor Retirement Community, Richmond, Va. Rev. Schwall was a Vice President of the Baptist General Association of Virginia. He has served as President of the University of Richmond's Boatwright Society. He was President of the Virginia Baptist Historical Society, housed on the University of Richmond campus and was President of the Board of Directors of The Center for Baptist Heritage and Studies. Rev. Schwall had been a member of River Road Church, Baptist in Richmond, where he was a Sunday school teacher for the Friendship Class. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, at River Road Church, Baptist. His family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the fellowship house of the church. A private inurnment will be held in the Columbarium at Cannon Memorial Chapel on the University of Richmond campus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Richmond's Boatwright Society Scholarship Fund or the Endowment Fund of River Road Church, Baptist.View online memorial