SCOTT, Arminta P., loving mother, left her earthly home on September 2, 2019. Arminta leaves to cherish her memory her children, Victoria Malone (devoted James), Annette Turner (Christopher), Benny Simms Jr. (devoted Marcella), Brenda Simms, Cassandra Armstrong (Norman), Pamela Simms, Reginald Simms (Mary), Hortance Cain (Walter), Harvey Scott, Todd Scott Sr., Daniel Scott, Constance Jones, Barry Scott, Jacqueline Scott and Erica Gloser (Norbert); brother, Ben Peters (Helen); two sisters, Amy Smith and Edith Holden; along with a host of other relatives and friends, among them brother-in-law, Leo Scott. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Second Baptist Church, 3300 Broad Rock Blvd. Rev. Ralph Hodge officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.