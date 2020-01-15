SCOTT, BARBARA "DEETA"

SCOTT, Barbara N. "Deeta," 83, passed away peacefully at her home in Bumpass on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Barbara was born on July 29, 1936, to Charles and Edna Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Kenneth M. Scott Sr.; her sister, Eugenia N. Rigsby; brothers, Charles, Carlton and Cecil Nicholas; and her cherished dog, Moe. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Shirley Joel (Andy) of Richmond; her sons, Kenneth Jr. "Sonny" (Michelle) of Montpelier, Keith (Charlotte) and Kelly (Tammy), both of Bumpass; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends; and her dog, Bruno. Barbara retired after 42 years at American General Life and Accident Insurance in Richmond. She always greeted you with a smile and a hug. Barbara enjoyed playing bingo and the thrill of finding treasures at yard sales, but was the happiest when spending time at home with her children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Piedmont and the many loving caretakers for all their help during this difficult time. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 20, at the Thacker Family Cemetery, 2941 Willow Brook Rd., Bumpass, Va. 23024. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
