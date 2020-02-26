SCOTT, DEANNE

SCOTT, Deanne Lewis, 69, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Deanne is survived by her son, Doug Scott (Lori); grandchildren, Amber, Emily, Rebeka, Cody and Hannah. Friends may visit from 9 to 10 a.m. with her funeral service starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

