SCOTT, James "Jim" E., 92, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Ocean City, N.J. and Philadelphia, Pa. He served in the Army Air Corps and was employed by Bethlehem Steel in the research department as a civil engineer. He is survived by his wife, Betty (Doerfler). He was predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (Bowler). He is survived by his three sons, seven grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.View online memorial
