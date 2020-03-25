SCOTT, Linda B., departed this life March 17, 2020. She is survived by her son, Thomas Scott; daughter, Alycia Harrell (Hilal); sister, Gail Steele; nephew, William Steele; two grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private.View online memorial
