SCOTT, Linda, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2019, surrounded by close friends and family. She is survived by her children, Alvin Michael Scott, Adrienne Weaver, Natalie Weaver and Tanya Scott; and her grandchildren, Alec Scott, Molly Moloney and Roselyn "Rosie" Moloney. While Linda was not large in stature, she was in presence. She was a force of nature and spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of strong will, strength, generosity and an appreciation for unbridled and off-the-cuff humor. She will be missed by all who loved her, and will rest peacefully in knowing such. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the UMFS unwavering champions for children and families, in honor of her memory.

